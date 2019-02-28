Wall St. dips at open as U.S.-North Korea summit ends early

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday after a U.S.-North Korea summit ended abruptly without a deal, but losses were limited as data showed the American economy slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.27 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,788.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.19 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,533.31 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or 0 percent, at the open to 25,984.28.