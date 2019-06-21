Business News
June 21, 2019 / 11:16 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall St. dips at open on U.S.-Iran tensions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the main trading floor after the opening bell at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday, as rising tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge, taking the shine off a rally in the prior session that pushed the S&P 500 to a record high.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.47 points, or 0.05%, at 2,952.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.65 points, or 0.28%, to 8,028.69 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.05 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 26,749.12.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below