Business News
December 4, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Wall St drops 3 percent on trade and economic worries

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled more than 3 percent on Tuesday, led lower by bank and industrial shares, as the U.S. bond market sent unsettling signs about economic growth and investors worried anew about global trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 784.99 points, or 3.04 percent, to 25,041.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 89.65 points, or 3.21 percent, to 2,700.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 283.09 points, or 3.8 percent, to 7,158.43.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis

