Wall St. edges higher on tech boost; G20 summit eyed

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks drifted higher on Thursday, helped by a rise in technology shares, but gains were limited as investors awaited a G20 meeting for clarity on progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The South China Morning Post reported that the United States and China were laying out an agreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.

“The trade truce is what the market needs right now,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

“The message is that they’re not going to escalate further from here on and we’re now in neutral territory. What investors are hoping for now is that the meeting diffuses some of the tension.”

However, a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese President Xi Jinping planned to present President Donald Trump with a set of terms Washington should meet before Beijing is ready to settle their trade dispute tempered optimism.

The trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI rose 0.31%, while tech stocks .SPLRCT were up 0.50%.

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenue exposure to China, traded higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX up 1.39%.

Boeing Co (BA.N) fell 3%, pressuring the blue-chip Dow Jones index .DJI, after Reuters reported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration identified a new flaw in the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets.

At 9:45 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 15.78 points, or 0.06%, at 26,552.60 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 12.59 points, or 0.43%, at 2,926.37.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 44.75 points, or 0.57%, at 7,954.72.

The bellwether S&P 500 index has recouped most of its losses in May and is on pace to end June with a 6% gain, on hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to counter slowing growth.

Data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter but the export and inventory boost to activity masked weakness in domestic demand, some of which appears to have prevailed in the current quarter.

Among other stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) gained 3.8%, the most on the S&P 500, after the drugstore chain beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) rose 2.3% after the carmaker said it will have cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of next year to try to return the business to profit.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) tumbled 9.5%, the most among S&P 500 companies, after the packaged food company’s quarterly sales and profit fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.79-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 18 new lows.