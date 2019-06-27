Wall St. edges higher at open on tech boost

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in technology shares, ahead of a key G20 meeting where the United States and China will discuss trade but lack of clarity on the outcome kept investors on the sidelines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.10 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 26,523.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.88 points, or 0.20%, at 2,919.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 29.39 points, or 0.37%, to 7,939.36 at the opening bell.