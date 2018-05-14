Wall St. edges higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset trade optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp, calming the waters amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 24,901.27, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.57 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,730.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 8.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,411.32.