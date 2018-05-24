Wall St. edges lower after North Korea summit canceled

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday after President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and ordered a probe of auto imports, while gains in Netflix (NFLX.O) pushed its market value to a record.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 75.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,811.76, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,727.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.53 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,424.43.