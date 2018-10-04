Wall St. ends down as bond yields rise further

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields continued their ascent to multi-year highs on the latest round of strong economic data, building concerns for an acceleration of inflation.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 201.05 points, or 0.75 percent, to 26,627.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.91 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,901.6, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 145.58 points, or 1.81 percent, to 7,879.51.