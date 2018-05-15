Wall St. ends down; Dow snaps eight-day winning streak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, and the Dow snapped an eight-day winning streak, after bond yields rose, strong retail sales data stoked inflation concerns and investors fretted about looming trade talks between the United States and China.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 193 points, or 0.78 percent, to 24,706.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.68 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,711.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 59.69 points, or 0.81 percent, to 7,351.63.