Wall St. ends higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in utilities and real estate, while enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded as the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.25 points, or 0.26%, to 26,786.68, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.68 points, or 0.29%, to 2,973.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.93 points, or 0.22%, to 8,109.09.