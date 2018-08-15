FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall St. ends lower on escalating trade worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily percentage decline since June, as investors turned risk averse on a series of disappointing earnings and escalating global tariff worries.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 137.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,162.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 21.59 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,818.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 96.78 points, or 1.23 percent, to 7,774.12.

Reporting by Stephen Culp

