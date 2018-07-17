Wall St. ends up on Powell comments, earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow posted its fourth consecutive session of gains, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed an optimistic U.S. economic view and solid earnings bolstered the outlook for a robust reporting period.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 55.53 points, or 0.22 percent, to 25,119.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.12 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,809.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 49.40 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,855.12.