Wall St. ends up sharply on German stimulus optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday as an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to equities, but major indexes still ended the week with losses.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 307.69 points, or 1.2%, to 25,887.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 41.23 points, or 1.45%, to 2,888.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 129.38 points, or 1.67%, to 7,895.99.