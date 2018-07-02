FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall St ends up slightly; tech gains offset energy losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as gains in Apple (AAPL.O) and other tech shares helped offset a slump in energy as well as concerns about an escalating trade war between Washington and its trading partners.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 35.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,307.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.34 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,726.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 57.38 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,567.69.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; and editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
