Wall St ends up slightly; tech gains offset energy losses

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as gains in Apple (AAPL.O) and other tech shares helped offset a slump in energy as well as concerns about an escalating trade war between Washington and its trading partners.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 35.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,307.18, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.34 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,726.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 57.38 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,567.69.