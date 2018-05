NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after a choppy session as strong economic data offset disappointing earnings reports from several companies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.85 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,930.83, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.93 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,629.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,088.15.