(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as China’s decision to raise import tariffs on U.S. products revived global trade war fears and technology stocks remained under pressure.

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.28 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,033.83. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.53 points, or 0.398732 percent, to 2,630.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.70 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,013.74.