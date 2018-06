NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after the latest monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and geopolitical tensions eased.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 218.79 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,634.63, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.16 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,734.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 112.22 points, or 1.51 percent, to 7,554.33.