Wall St. hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.95 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 28,675.34. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.32 points, or 0.23%, at 3,247.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.08 points, or 0.30%, to 9,049.47 at the opening bell.