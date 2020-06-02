Business News
June 2, 2020 / 10:45 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Wall St. inches higher at open on recovery optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 107.50 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 25,582.52. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.05 points, or 0.30%, at 3,064.78, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.48 points, or 0.15%, to 9,566.53 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

