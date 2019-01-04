Wall St. jumps after jobs report, Powell comments

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at price monitors as they work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Friday to close at its highest level in two weeks after a strong jobs report and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would be patient and flexible in steering the course of interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 746.94 points, or 3.29 percent, to 23,433.16, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 84.05 points, or 3.43 percent, to 2,531.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 275.35 points, or 4.26 percent, to 6,738.86.