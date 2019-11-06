Wall St little changed but report trade deal could be delayed weighs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were near flat on Wednesday as a report that the U.S.-China deal could be delayed until December increased worries about how long the trade war will go on, while healthcare shares supported the market.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December, as discussions continue over terms and a venue.

Stocks were also on pause after their recent run to record highs.

The year end is typically a bullish time for stocks, but the trade war is still a risk, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Also, “there’s been concern the market was moving toward overbought conditions,” she said.

Humana Inc (HUM.N) rose 3.9% as the health insurer reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher sales of its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) gained 4.9% after the pharmacy chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by its Aetna health insurance business and pharmacy benefit management unit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.91 points, or 0.01%, to 27,489.72, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.21 points, or 0.01%, to 3,074.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.29 points, or 0.34%, to 8,406.39.

The recent rally had been fueled by signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks and a mostly upbeat earnings season.

The S&P 500 energy index .SPNY fell 2.3% following declines in oil prices, while the S&P health care .SPLRCT was up 0.6%.

Match Group Inc (MTCH.O) slumped 4.9% as the Tinder owner forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates in the face of stiff competition from rival online dating services. Its parent firm, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC.O), dropped 4.7%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.65-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 53 new lows.