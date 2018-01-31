FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 12:38 PM / in 21 minutes

Wall St. ends little changed on inflation skittishness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished little changed on Wednesday as indexes gave up early gains after the Federal Reserve said it sees inflation rising this year, signaling it remains on track to boost interest rates again in March.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 72.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to 26,149.46, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,823.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 9.00 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,411.48.

    Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
