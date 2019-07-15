Wall St. opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Monday as second-quarter corporate earnings got off to an upbeat start with results from the third largest U.S lender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,017.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 19.04 points, or 0.23%, to 8,263.18 at the opening bell.