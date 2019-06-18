Wall St. opens at six-week high on hopes of dovish Fed

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened at their highest level in six-weeks on Tuesday, with Nasdaq leading the charge, as dovish calls from the European Central Bank raised expectations of a similar accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.35 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,228.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.04 points, or 0.59%, at 2,906.71. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.95 points, or 0.97%, to 7,920.98 at the opening bell.