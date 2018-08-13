Wall St. opens flat as tech gains offset Turkey currency woes

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday as a meltdown in the Turkish lira that dragged on shares of big U.S. lenders was offset by an uptick in technology stocks.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.05 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,327.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,835.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,848.00 at the opening bell.