August 13, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Wall St. opens flat as tech gains offset Turkey currency woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday as a meltdown in the Turkish lira that dragged on shares of big U.S. lenders was offset by an uptick in technology stocks.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.05 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,327.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,835.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,848.00 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
