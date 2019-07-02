Business News
July 2, 2019 / 12:08 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall St. opens flat as trade optimism fades

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, following a record-setting rally in the previous session, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion worth of additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.10 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01%, at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.51 points, or 0.06%, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below