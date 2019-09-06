Wall St. opens higher after China stimulus plan, jobs data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy and weak jobs data cemented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 62.10 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 26,790.25. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.33 points, or 0.15%, at 2,980.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.75 points, or 0.11%, to 8,125.58 at the opening bell.