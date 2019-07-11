Wall St. opens higher as technology stocks gain

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, lifted by technology stocks, extending a rally from the prior session that was powered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that bolstered the case for an interest rate cut this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.96 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 26,950.16.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.55 points, or 0.22%, at 2,999.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.75 points, or 0.20%, to 8,219.28 at the opening bell.