Wall St. opens higher on earnings, trade optimism

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by some encouraging earnings reports and anticipation that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve the spat between the world’s two largest economies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.30 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,786.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.46 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,861.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 19.09 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,840.09 at the opening bell.