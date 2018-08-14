Wall St. opens higher on healthy earnings, lira rebound

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its three-week slide.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.99 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,215.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,827.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 28.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,847.88 at the opening bell.