FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 14, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Wall St. opens higher on healthy earnings, lira rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its three-week slide.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.99 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,215.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,827.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 28.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,847.88 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.