Wall St. opens higher on stimulus hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Monday, after China’s plans of an interest rate reform reinforced hopes that major economies would act to counter the impact of escalating global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.05 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 26,020.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.80 points, or 0.86%, at 2,913.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 110.19 points, or 1.40%, to 8,006.18 at the opening bell.