Wall St. opens higher on tech boost, trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the main trading floor after the opening bell at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as chipmaker Micron Technology’s upbeat results lifted technology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would strike a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.20 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 26,599.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.30%, at 2,926.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.21 points, or 0.62%, to 7,933.93 at the opening bell.