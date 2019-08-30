Business News
Wall St. opens higher on trade optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened broadly higher on Friday as investors took comfort from signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks, easing worries about further damage from their long-standing trade war that has roiled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 114.14 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 26,476.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.51 points, or 0.43%, at 2,937.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.76 points, or 0.52%, to 8,015.16 at the opening bell.

