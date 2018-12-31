Wall St. opens higher on trade progress boost

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, in their last trading session of 2018, as signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute helped lift technology companies, which have major revenue exposure to China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 91.54 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 23,153.94. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.20 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,498.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.99 points, or 0.99 percent, to 6,649.52 at the opening bell.