October 11, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Wall St. opens higher on trade war de-escalation bets

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened strongly on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 197.53 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 26,694.20.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.94 points, or 0.85%, at 2,963.07. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 96.56 points, or 1.21%, to 8,047.34 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

