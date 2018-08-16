FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Wall St. opens higher on upbeat earnings, trade talk hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by a string of robust earnings reports, a dip in the dollar and after China said it will hold trade talks with the United States later this month.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 132.56 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 25,294.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,831.44. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.83 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,826.95 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

