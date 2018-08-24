FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Wall St. opens higher, Powell speech awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, as investors awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the direction of monetary policy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.60 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,688.58. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.37 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,862.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 29.35 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,907.81 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

