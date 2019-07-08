Wall St. opens lower as Apple slips, hopes of sharp rate cut fade

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as Apple Inc shares dropped and investors scaled back bets of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month following a solid June jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.48 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 26,835.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.64 points, or 0.36%, at 2,979.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.88 points, or 0.60%, to 8,112.91 at the opening bell.