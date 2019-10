Wall St. opens lower as trade deal optimism fades

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Monday on signs of tough talks ahead before a partial trade deal with China announced by President Donald Trump on Friday could be sealed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.16 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 26,766.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.15%, at 2,965.81, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.69 points, or 0.16%, to 8,044.35 at the opening bell.