Wall St. opens lower as trade talks, retailers disappoint

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after a four-day rally, on disappointment over lack of details from the U.S.-China trade talks and holiday-season reports from retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.01 points, or 0.28 percent, at the open to 23,811.11. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.45 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,573.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 6,908.65 at the opening bell.