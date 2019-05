FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as renewed worries over a prolonged trade spat between the United States and China weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.58 points, or 0.61%, at the open to 26,276.90. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.44 points, or 0.66%, at 2,913.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.77 points, or 0.98%, to 8,043.52 at the opening bell.