Business News
February 27, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall St. opens lower as Trump-Kim summit begins, India-Pakistan tensions flare

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as the second U.S.-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and tensions flared up between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,995.60.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.40 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,787.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.88 points, or 0.30 percent, to 7,526.42 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below