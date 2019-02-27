Wall St. opens lower as Trump-Kim summit begins, India-Pakistan tensions flare

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, as the second U.S.-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and tensions flared up between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.38 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 25,995.60.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.40 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,787.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.88 points, or 0.30 percent, to 7,526.42 at the opening bell.