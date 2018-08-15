Wall St. opens lower as Turkey turmoil, trade worries weigh

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of Turkey’s currency crisis and escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.55 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 25,235.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.01 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,827.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 60.88 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,810.02 at the opening bell.