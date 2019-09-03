Wall St. opens lower as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell broadly at the open on Tuesday, as Washington’s new round of tariffs on some Chinese goods kicked in and after a report that officials from both sides were struggling to decide on the schedule for a meeting this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 205.02 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 26,198.26.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.45 points, or 0.60%, at 2,909.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 56.44 points, or 0.71%, to 7,906.44 at the opening bell.