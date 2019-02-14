Wall St. opens lower on weak retail sales data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, as a surprise drop in retail sales in December suggested a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018, overshadowing hopes of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.62 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 25,460.65. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.53 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,743.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.13 points, or 0.41 percent, to 7,390.25 at the opening bell.