Wall St. opens slightly higher, Kraft Heinz weighs on consumer staples

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China, but a 26 percent plunge in Kraft Heinz Co hit the consumer staples sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 25,906.27. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,780.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,481.63 at the opening bell.