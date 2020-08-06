Wall St. opens slightly lower; fresh stimulus awaited

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian passes a sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Thursday as markets awaited the government’s new stimulus package to prop up the economy, while weekly jobless claims dipped slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.70 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,170.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.46 points, or 0.13%, at 3,323.31. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.42 points, or 0.08%, to 10,989.98 at the opening bell.