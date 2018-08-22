Wall St. opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the criminal convictions of two former advisers and on caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s minutes.

A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dipped 2.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,825.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,860.99. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,844.04 at the opening bell.