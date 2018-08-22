FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall St. opens slightly lower on Trump legal woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s political position was threatened by the criminal convictions of two former advisers and on caution ahead of U.S.-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s minutes.

A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dipped 2.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,825.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,860.99. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,844.04 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

